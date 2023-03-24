Barrington Research Comments on ACCO Brands Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCO. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.62 million, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

