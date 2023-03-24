Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $559,758.95 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.