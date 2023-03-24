Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $461,074.25 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $92,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

