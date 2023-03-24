Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $854,565.85 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BBY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.