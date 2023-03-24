BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Further Reading

