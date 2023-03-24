BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $95.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.11. 106,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 213,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.65.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOK Financial Stock Down 7.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.