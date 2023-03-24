Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$79.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.88.

BDRBF stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

