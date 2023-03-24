Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

