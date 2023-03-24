Boyd Group Services (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2023 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$225.00.

3/23/2023 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$220.00.

3/23/2023 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$225.00 to C$221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$210.56 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$222.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$211.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$203.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

