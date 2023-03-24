Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

