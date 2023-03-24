Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

