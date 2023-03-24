Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $20,277,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

NYSE BR opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.