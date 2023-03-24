Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Target Price at $329.17

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average of $257.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $211.61 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

