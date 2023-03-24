Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

TWNK opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.