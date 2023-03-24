Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $35.20

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

