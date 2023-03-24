Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.33

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

