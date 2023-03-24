Brokerages Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) PT at $7.08

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several brokerages have commented on WE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get WeWork alerts:

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WeWork by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in WeWork by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in WeWork by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of WE opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.