Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.