Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

