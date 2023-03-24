Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abcam plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Abcam in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Abcam has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

