Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EIF. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.33. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$38.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.