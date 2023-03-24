Brokers Issue Forecasts for OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for OptimizeRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in OptimizeRx by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

