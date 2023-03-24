Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

