Brokers Offer Predictions for Rain Oncology Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rain Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rain Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rain Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAIN. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of RAIN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

