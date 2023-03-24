Brokers Offer Predictions for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $259.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

