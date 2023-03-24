Brokers Set Expectations for DHT Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE DHT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of -0.15. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 368.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at $883,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

