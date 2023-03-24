Brokers Set Expectations for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exagen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
