Brokers Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a report released on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.
SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.
In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
