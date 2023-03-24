Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Shares of NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at $146,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

