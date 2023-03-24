Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 82 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

