Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,565 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

