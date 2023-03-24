Brookstone Capital Management Has $316,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $515.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.58 and a 200-day moving average of $462.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.30.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

