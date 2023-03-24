Brookstone Capital Management Invests $254,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

