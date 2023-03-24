Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,032,000 after acquiring an additional 904,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 3.2 %

PAA stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

