Brookstone Capital Management Sells 347 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

