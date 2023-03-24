Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -368.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.