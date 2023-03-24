Burt W. Podbere Sells 16,615 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.