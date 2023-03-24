Burt W. Podbere Sells 16,615 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %
CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
