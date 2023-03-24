Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

