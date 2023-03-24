C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

