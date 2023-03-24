Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 0.7 %

Cabot stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

