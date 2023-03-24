Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cambium Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

