Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

