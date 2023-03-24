Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
CWH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
Camping World Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.