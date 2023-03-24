Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
