Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,706 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.