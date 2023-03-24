Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,760 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

