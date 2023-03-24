Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
