Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

CASY opened at $206.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average is $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

