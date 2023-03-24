Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cathay General Bancorp traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 20276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,136,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

