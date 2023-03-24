CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

