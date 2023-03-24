Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Ross Jerrard Acquires 52,490 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($64,460.27).

Centamin Trading Up 4.1 %

LON CEY opened at GBX 104 ($1.28) on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centamin Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

