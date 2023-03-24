Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Ross Jerrard Acquires 52,490 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($64,460.27).
Centamin Trading Up 4.1 %
LON CEY opened at GBX 104 ($1.28) on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Centamin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
