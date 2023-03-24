Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 444.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

